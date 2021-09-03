September 3, 2021Aprilia RS 660 launch Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Aprilia RS 660 launched in India at ₹13.39 lakhs. Others bikes that will be available from Aprilia in India will be Aprilia RSV4, Tuono 660 and Tuono V4. Join me on: INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE Share thisClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 Replies to “Aprilia RS 660 launch”
Interesting. I’ve never heard of Aprilia in my life. Looks nice.
I’ve really enjoyed your bike photos. Keep them coming!