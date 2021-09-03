Aprilia RS 660 launch

Aprilia RS 660 launch in Bengaluru, India
Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Aprilia RS 660 launch in Bengaluru, India
Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Aprilia RS 660 launch in Bengaluru, India
Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Aprilia RS 660 launch in Bengaluru, India
Aprilia RS 660 launch | Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Aprilia RS 660 launched in India at ₹13.39 lakhs. Others bikes that will be available from Aprilia in India will be Aprilia RSV4, Tuono 660 and Tuono V4.

Join me on: INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

2 Replies to “Aprilia RS 660 launch”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: