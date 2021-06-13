Yamaha RX 135

Yamaha RX-135 ride in Trivandrum, Kerala
Yamaha RX 135 ride | Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Yamaha RX-135 in Trivandrum, Kerala
Yamaha RX 135 | Trivandrum, Kerala, India

Join me on: INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

3 Replies to “Yamaha RX 135”

  3. Beautifully done as usual, Joshi. Love how you gave us a view from the rider’s seat and took us along for the ride. Hope you are doing okay over there. Take care :)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: