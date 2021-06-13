Join me on: INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE
Share this
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
3 Replies to “Yamaha RX 135”
Superb ❤️👍
Corker and the inclusion of your knees made me smile…Looks as if someone has hand on your left leg?!
Beautifully done as usual, Joshi. Love how you gave us a view from the rider’s seat and took us along for the ride. Hope you are doing okay over there. Take care :)