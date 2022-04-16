Triumph Tiger Sport 660 first ride experience

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 | Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is a tiger that you don’t have to tame. Riding on the twisty roads of Uttarakhand felt so easy and smooth with the Quick shifter and the 3 cylinder engine. Well cushioned seats & the seating position is super comfortable. All day riding through the mountains and city, I never ever felt the weight of this bike. Wind shield gives good protection and can be easily adjusted with one hand while riding. The Michelin Road 5 tyres did a wonderful job manoeuvring through all the terrains that I rode. Another interesting feature worth mentioning is the navigation system on the bike. When paired with the smartphone it shows accurate turn-by-turn navigation on which I depended on for my entire ride. Service interval of 16,000 km/12 months is also very tempting. Tiger Sport 660 is a good choice for daily ride as well as touring.

Join me on: INSTAGRAM