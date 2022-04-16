Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is a tiger that you don’t have to tame. Riding on the twisty roads of Uttarakhand felt so easy and smooth with the Quick shifter and the 3 cylinder engine. Well cushioned seats & the seating position is super comfortable. All day riding through the mountains and city, I never ever felt the weight of this bike. Wind shield gives good protection and can be easily adjusted with one hand while riding. The Michelin Road 5 tyres did a wonderful job manoeuvring through all the terrains that I rode. Another interesting feature worth mentioning is the navigation system on the bike. When paired with the smartphone it shows accurate turn-by-turn navigation on which I depended on for my entire ride. Service interval of 16,000 km/12 months is also very tempting. Tiger Sport 660 is a good choice for daily ride as well as touring.
Join me on: INSTAGRAM
4 Replies to “Triumph Tiger Sport 660 first ride experience”
Beautiful close ups of the bike, Joshi. Sounds like you’ve had many good rides with this one. Hope you are well and take care :)
Stunning bike to ride through this equally stunning part of the world….Oh to be young again!
What a life you are living with the cycles!
you are a very lucky man:) congratulations! the photos are georgeous!