April 22, 2020Lockdown Self-Portrait Light painting self-portrait | Bangalore, Karnataka, India Light painting self-portrait taken in Bangalore, Karnataka, India during the current coronavirus lockdown. Shot on GoPro MAX 360 degree camera.
18 Replies to “Lockdown Self-Portrait”
Powerful
Your take on the obligatory face mask?
Great portrait, Joshi
Now that’s a face mask, Joshi. Excellent self-portrait. Stay safe and healthy.
Wow. Excellent.
Love this Joshi! But it does remind me that I can’t go out touring on my bike right now!
Good to “see” you again, Joshi! May we liberate ourselves soon.
Great photo, as always!
This is so great!!
Locked down – locked in. How’s the air supply? Interesting image!
Strong image. Very powerful! Love it!
superb portrait
Has a strong statement. Stay well, Joshi.
A very creative self portrait ! Well done !
Wow! What a shot!!! Wonderful tones!
I loved it!! :D
Interesting portrait.
Idea and achievement are perfect.
Also, technically speaking, picture is outstanding.
Well done Joshi!
A fine capture, Joshi… Good to see you’re keeping busy amid the depressing times…