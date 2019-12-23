December 23, 2019A man carrying heavy load in Kashmir A man carrying heavy load | Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, India A man carrying heavy load on his back in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Join me on: INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | FACEBOOK Share thisClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 Replies to “A man carrying heavy load in Kashmir”
Excellent photo. I like the man’s expression and his hands. Did he stop so you could make this photo, or did you wait for him to walk into the frame?
Happy Christmas Joshi and thanks for all the wonderful photographs you have posted this year. ❤️