BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR shot by joshi daniel
BMW S 1000 RR | New Delhi, India
BMW S 1000 RR launched at ₹ 20,25,000, BMW S 1000 RR Pro at ₹22,15,000 & BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport at ₹24,45,000.

• Capacity: 999 cc
• Type: Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine
• Power Output: 210 hp at 13,750 pm
• Max. Torque: 113 Nm at 11,000 pm
• Max. Speed: 303 km/h
• Weight: 197 kg (M Package 193.5 kg)
• Seat Height: 832 mm
• Wheel Base: 1,457 mm
• Front Tyre: 120/70 ZR 17″
• Rear Tyre: 190/55 ZR 17″ (200/55 ZR 17″ M wheels)
• Usable Tank Volume: 16.5 Itr.
• Colours: Light white/M Motorsport, Passion & Black storm metallic

