Royal Enfield x Knox

Self-portrait of joshi daniel wearing vamos gloves on the Royal Enfield Meteor.
Royal Enfield Vamos Gloves | Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Self-portrait of joshi daniel wearing vamos gloves on the Royal Enfield Meteor.
Royal Enfield Vamos Gloves | Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Self-portrait of joshi daniel wearing vamos gloves on the Royal Enfield Meteor.
Royal Enfield Vamos Gloves | Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Self-portrait of joshi daniel wearing vamos gloves on the Royal Enfield Meteor.
Royal Enfield Vamos Gloves | Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Self-portrait of joshi daniel wearing Knox Conqueror Knee Guard on the Royal Enfield Meteor.
Knox Conqueror Knee Guard | Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Self-portrait of joshi daniel wearing Knox Conqueror Knee Guard on the Royal Enfield Meteor.
Knox Conqueror Knee Guard | Trivandrum, Kerala, India

Trying out the Vamos gloves and Knox Conqueror Knee guard from the Royal Enfield x Knox collaboration. All-leather Vamos glove comes with Knox knuckle and Knox SPS protectors. The Knox Conqueror Knee guard is CE level 2 certified and is very light weight with breathable armours. It is super comfortable and easy to wear.

6 Replies to “Royal Enfield x Knox”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: