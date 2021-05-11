Royal Enfield Vamos Gloves | Trivandrum, Kerala, India

Trying out the Vamos gloves and Knox Conqueror Knee guard from the Royal Enfield x Knox collaboration. All-leather Vamos glove comes with Knox knuckle and Knox SPS protectors. The Knox Conqueror Knee guard is CE level 2 certified and is very light weight with breathable armours. It is super comfortable and easy to wear.