Explore V3 mesh riding jacket from Royal Enfield

Explore V3 is an all-weather CE certified mesh riding jacket from Royal Enfield. The one I have is a full black colour one – my personal favourite. Compared to the Explore V2 version, the new upgrade has better protection with Knox MICRO-LOCK CE Level 2 protectors at elbow and shoulder and the jacket itself is CE certified. The jacket comes with a thermal liner and a rain jacket that can be worn as an inner or outer liner. The rain jacket fits in the back pocket of the jacket and so easily usable when it rains all suddenly. Fit of the jacket is also excellent and it’s very light. The only thing that I feel could have been better is the back protector – it feels quiet thin. Apart from that, Explore V3 is good for daily use and long distance rides.